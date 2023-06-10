SC gets Rs500m more in budget

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has proposed an allocation of Rs3.55 billion for the Supreme Court of Pakistan for the financial year 2023-24, representing a Rs 500 million increase. In the previous financial year 2022-23, the budget for the country’s highest court was estimated at Rs3,054,056,000 (Rs3 billion, 5 crores, and 40 lacs). According to the budget document, the current financial year has allocated Rs3.54 billion to the Supreme Court, with Rs669.3 million allocated for employee salaries and Rs2.17 billion for allowances. The federal budget also proposes Rs405.9 million for operating expenses, Rs179 million for employee pensions, Rs17.5 million for grants and subsidies, and Rs 76.5 million for equipment procurement. Similarly, the federal budget for the financial year 2023-24 proposes allocations of over Rs16 billion for the Law Ministry, Rs 6 billion for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and Rs1.25 billion for the local courts in Islamabad. For the Ministry of Law, a budget of Rs16 billion, 13 crores, 86 lakh, and 86 thousand has been proposed for the financial year 2023-24. The budget document further reveals a proposed allocation of Rs7.37 billion for the Law and Justice Division.