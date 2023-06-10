In my opinion, unemployment in Pakistan remains a pressing issue that demands urgent attention. The country’s high population growth, coupled with a sluggish economy, has resulted in a widening gap between job seekers and available opportunities. This situation not only exacerbates poverty but also hampers social and economic development.To address this crisis, the Pakistani government needs to prioritize job creation by encouraging investment, fostering entrepreneurship and promoting skills development. Additionally, the education system should be revamped to align with market needs, equipping individuals with relevant skills for the job market.

Malaika Sahab

Lahore