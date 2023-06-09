IGP orders sending SMS alerts about expiry of driving licences

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has directed that SMS alerts should be sent to driving licence card holders for renewal before cancellation and expiry of their licences while a feedback service should also be started for new card holders. He issued these directives as he chaired a meeting recently on driving licensing branches functioning in Sindh. The meeting was told that 28 branches of driving licences were operating across the province. The meeting reviewed all the issues and initiatives of the provincial level branches of driving licences.

DIG Tanveer Alam Odho said in a briefing that at present, learning and regular driving licences are being issued to the citizens in different categories from 28 branches of driving licences at the provincial level, in which SOPs are given attention to.Five regional branches are operating in Karachi and one each in Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad, he said, adding that the Sindh government has approved the recruitment of 31 MVIs for DL branches. DIG Odho said the new driving licence card has six security features while a formal agreement has also been signed with TCS and National Bank of Pakistan regarding various stages of renewal of these licences, and all this is aimed at providing more ease to the citizens in terms of renewal of licences.

He said renovation and repair work at the Clifton, Korangi and Nazimabad driving licence branches has been completed while work is also underway at the remaining branches. He said the command and control room will be set up at the DL Branch Clifton while four branches of Karachi are also being brought under the solar system as well as the Q management system is also being improved. He further said that computers have been provided to all DL brunches and the driving licence branch of District Mithi has been made operational regularly.