Mahd, Nebras in U15 final

KARACHI: Syed Mahd and Nebras Malik moved into the final of under-15 singles in the 3rd Gatorade Tennis Trophy at Union Club here on Thursday. In the semifinals, Mahd beat Eschelle Asif 4-3, 4-2 and Nebras overpowered Bilal Khan 5-4, 4-5, 10-8. In the semifinal of men's doubles, Ahsan Ahmed and Eibad Sarwar defeated Rayan Ahmed and Malik Hasnain 8-2.