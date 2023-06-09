Gold sheds Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs300/tola on Thursday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs227,000/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs257 to stand at Rs194,616.

Gold rates decreased by $15 to close at $1,946/ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,600/tola, whereas the price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,229.08.