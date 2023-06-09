Gold sheds Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs300/tola on Thursday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs227,000/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs257 to stand at Rs194,616.
Gold rates decreased by $15 to close at $1,946/ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,600/tola, whereas the price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,229.08.
LAHORE: Pakistan’s Ambassador in Syria, Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar visited the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of...
KARACHI: Careem has invested in its engineering hubs in Pakistan, Jordan and Egypt, with plenty of open engineering...
While the world of today is confronted with numerous, formidable challenges like interoperability, sustainability and...
LAHORE: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants on Thursday unveiled its budget proposals for fiscal year...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's mining and quarrying sector saw a contraction of 4.4 percent during the period of July-March...
ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday cut the re-gasified liquefied natural gas prices for both the Sui companies by...