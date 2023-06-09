Khadija Shah, 12 PTI women sent to jail on 14-day remand

LAHORE: The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday sent thirteen women, including Khadija Shah, to jail for 14-day judicial remand, accused in the Lahore corps commander house attack case. Judge Abhar Gul Khan of the Anti-Terrorism Court heard the case. The police produced thirteen women including Khadija Shah Sanam Javed and others, imploring the court for an extension of the remand. Police said that it has to recover petrol bombs and stolen goods from the accused. However, the court refused to grant further physical remand and sent them to jail in judicial custody. Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial remand of Dr Yasmin Rashid in a case registered against her for making speeches to incite violence. The judicial remand of the former governor Punjab Umar Sarfraz Cheema in the Askari Tower case was also extended.