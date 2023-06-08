Gandhara tourism to help boost country’s soft image: minister

TAKHTBHAI: Minister of State and Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Task Force for Gandhara Tourism, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said on Wednesday that promotion of tourism of Gandhara Civilisation would help boost the soft image of Pakistan at the international level.

Talking to reporters during his visit along with foreign delegates, media persons and students to the historical Buddhist sites and Monastery of World Heritage here, he said that Takhtbhai remained the citadel of knowledge and civilization.

“Visiting the Buddhist sites and Monastery of World Heritage, we feel like we are seeing the ancient historic university disseminating knowledge and great civilization,” Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said, adding that Gandhara Civilisation was not complete without mentioning the great Maharaja Ashok-e-Azam, the Mauryan Emperor.

He said that Maharaja Ashok had promoted and spread Buddhism in this part of the world, including Pakistan, India and Afghanistan.He expressed his happiness that he along with foreign envoys, Chinese students and media persons visited this great seat of education and Buddhism religion.