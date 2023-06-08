Forman Media Centre opens at FCCU

LAHORE:The inaugural ceremony of the Forman Media Centre, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to fostering innovation and excellence in media education and production, took place on June 7th, 2023 at Forman Christian College – A Chartered University.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Dr Jonathan Addleton, Rector FCCU; Dr Altaf Ullah Khan, Dean of Humanities; Sanjeev Pokharel, Chief Technical Adviser at GIZ; Muhammad Atif, Senior Technical Adviser, State Citizen Dialogue, Support to Local Governance Programme GIZ; Dr Firasat Jabeen, Chairperson Department of Mass Communication FCCU; along with distinguished members of the faculty and respected industry professionals from the media and communications sector.

The event began with an introductory note by Dr Firasat Jabeen, Chairperson Department of Mass Communication, FCCU. She briefed the guests about various facilities available at the Forman Media Centre. She said that the Centre is equipped with the latest technology and professional-grade equipment.

It offers students an immersive learning environment where they can gain hands-on experience in various media disciplines, including journalism, broadcasting, advertising, and digital media production. She also talked about the newly-launched MPhil Mass Communication programme and said that the Forman Media Centre would facilitate MPhil scholars in their research pursuits.

In his welcome address, Dr. Altaf Ullah Khan, Dean of Humanities, highlighted the significance of the Forman Media Centre in shaping the future of media education. Dr Jonathan Addleton, Rector of FCCU said that the university was committed to provide students with a comprehensive and industry-relevant media education.