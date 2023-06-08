Dr Reza Amiri to assume charge as Iranian ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador-designate of Iran to Pakistan Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam has arrived in Islamabad to assume his assignment. He has come to replace Syed Muhammad Ali Hosseini, who has gone to Tehran to take up a new responsibility in his country’s Foreign Office. President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran gave final approval to Moghaddam’s appointment. He will be presenting his credentials to President of Pakistan in a couple of days. Diplomatic sources, with reference to Iranian media, told The News here Wednesday that Raisi has urged the ambassador before his departure for Pakistan to highlight the principles and values of the Islamic Revolution to introduce the country’s unique capacities and capabilities in various fields of economics, science, technology, healthcare and tourism. The Iranian president termed strengthening and developing economic ties, deepening political relations and providing efficient services to Iranians living abroad as one of the most critical missions of Iran’s newly-appointed ambassadors in various countries.