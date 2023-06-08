Dr Reza Amiri to assume charge as Iranian ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador-designate of Iran to Pakistan Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam has arrived in Islamabad to assume his assignment. He has come to replace Syed Muhammad Ali Hosseini, who has gone to Tehran to take up a new responsibility in his country’s Foreign Office. President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran gave final approval to Moghaddam’s appointment. He will be presenting his credentials to President of Pakistan in a couple of days. Diplomatic sources, with reference to Iranian media, told The News here Wednesday that Raisi has urged the ambassador before his departure for Pakistan to highlight the principles and values of the Islamic Revolution to introduce the country’s unique capacities and capabilities in various fields of economics, science, technology, healthcare and tourism. The Iranian president termed strengthening and developing economic ties, deepening political relations and providing efficient services to Iranians living abroad as one of the most critical missions of Iran’s newly-appointed ambassadors in various countries.
LAHORE: Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, head of the Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen , called on Imran Khan at Zaman Park on...
LAHORE: Home Department Punjab has granted consular access to Pakistani origin US citizen Khadija Shah, who was...
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday granted approval for further jacking up...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to formulate a comprehensive...
SituationerBy Azeem M MianNEW YORK: Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the United States have been trying...
ISLAMABAD: The voter database with total registered voters at 125,963,598 shows a slight decrease in the overall...