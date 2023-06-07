CS told to ensure presence of LG representatives for polling on June 15

The Election Commission of Pakistan has asked the chief secretary of Sindh to ensure that the members of electoral colleges are available at their respective polling stations on June 15, the day of polling to elect the heads of the local councils. The local councils include metropolitan corporations, municipal corporations, municipal committees, town municipal committees and district councils.

A statement issued by the ECP reads: “In order to ensure that no one is deprived of their right to vote, you [chief secretary Sindh] are requested to ensure that the members of concerned electoral colleges are available at their respective polling stations on the poll dates. The matter may be given top priority on an immediate basis.” The commission said it has been approached by various political parties and contesting candidates, who have intimated that their candidates have been arrested and are under detention in different cases in the province of Sindh. It said it is under a constitutional obligation that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with the law.