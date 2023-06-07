Tax consultant named in sales tax fraud of billions

KARACHI: The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation in Land Revenue. Karachi has named a well-known tax consultant in the FIR of Sales Tax fraud case by declaring him main accused. The directorate said the accused had caused billions of rupees loss to the national exchequer through fake Sales Tax invoices. The consultant had got registered companies in the name of his relatives and employees. One such company is registered with an address located in Noriabad, Site Area. The directorate team, when reached at the address, found no any construction what to talk about a factory.

No gas or electricity connection was approved for the plot. Other companies were also found on the papers only According to the challan submitted by the Directorate, Ali Raza, son of Ghulam Hussain, of Jamani Brothers and Aamar Lot, son of Salman Habib Lot, of Xylochem have been arrested. Usman, son of Muhammad Hashim, has been granted bail, while efforts are on to arrest the others. According to the challan, the tax consultant had got registered a company in the name of his employee, bank account and kept the cheque book with him. He used to give Rs20,000 monthly to the employee in addition to salary. Sources said the accused consultant provided his service to the members of business community in filling Sales Tax returns and later used their data for his benefit.