Man, mother killed in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: A man and his mother were killed when unidentified armed men opened fire on them at a filling station in Dadiwala late Sunday, police sources said. One Ahmadullah reported to the police that he along with Noor Rehman and his mother were sleeping on the roof of their filling station when armed men opened fire on them. He said that he escaped unhurt while Noor Rehman and his mother were killed on the spot The man added that he returned the fire but the accused fled the scene, leaving behind a pistol. He said that his family had no enmity with anyone. The police registered a case and started an investigation.