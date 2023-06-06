 
Tuesday June 06, 2023
Peshawar

Girl child body found

By Bureau report
June 06, 2023

PESHAWAR: An eight-year old girl was killed and her body was thrown into a canal in Palosai village on Monday.Police said the cops found the body of a child girl Alishba in a canal after which investigation was launched.Police said some of the relatives of the girl were questioned during which the involvement of a close female relative was suspected.