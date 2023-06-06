Under threat

Changa Manga Forest and Wildlife Park is the largest man-made forest in Pakistan and was once the largest in the world. Unfortunately, illegal logging and deforestation have reduced the size of the forest and are a persistent threat to its viability.
If the law-enforcement authorities do not crack down on this illegal logging the flora and fauna that the forest is home to might disappear for good.
Saira Mushtaq
Kasur
