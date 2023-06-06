Wahab wants to join national camp

LAHORE: Seasoned fast bowler Wahab Riaz has requested Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to call him for the upcoming national camp. Riaz, while speaking to media here Monday, said he wants to join the national training camp to work on his bowling. "I am focusing on my future endeavours. I am training hard and bowling regularly to be in rhythm," said Wahab, who last played an international match back in December 2020.

"I would like to request PCB to call me to the training camp. It will help me practise my bowling in a better way. Bowling for even half an hour in the camp would help me a lot," he added. PCB has called national players for specialised camps from June 10 to 21. Spinners, fast bowlers and batters will be training with specialised coaches.