At least 30 killed in Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria: Armed men killed 30 people in weekend raids on six villages in Nigeria’s north, a region regularly hit by criminal violence and clashes between communities, local police have said. The bloodshed is the latest outbreak of inter-communal violence which the country’s newly sworn-in president has said will be a priority to combat. Attackers on motorcycles “killed eight people in Raka, seven in Bilingawa, six in Jaba, four in Dabagi, three in Raka Dutse and two in Tsalewa villages,” Ahmad Rufai, Sokoto police spokesman said in a statement received Monday.