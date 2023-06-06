Final arguments sought in Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar, hearing the bail application of PTI leader Dr. Yasim Rashed in the case of arson in Shadman police station on Monday, directed the prosecution to argue in response to respondent’s lawyer Mian Tabassum, who has already completed their arguments.

The judge allowed time until June 10 for the lawyer of PTI leader Ijaz Chaudhry to submit his arguments on the post-arrest bail application regarding the case of arson and vandalism in the Askari Tower Gulberg case.

The judge also called final arguments on June 12 on the bail applications of 46 PTI workers in the Corps Commander House attack and arson case and announced that all the petitions would be decided together. The prosecution has challenged the decision to send the accused on judicial remand.