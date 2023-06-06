SALU students develop drone ambulance to reach flood victims

SUKKUR: Two girl students of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur developed a model of drone ambulance with an aim to deliver aid to the flood-hit people. Sumaya Bhutto and Tohftul-Nisa Mirani, the final-year students of Physics department displayed the model of drone ambulance at annual Science Expo. The students said that the idea behind developing an air ambulance or drone ambulance was using the drone technology in healthcare sector.

“This kind of drone can be operated where a human cannot go. Through this ambulance drone, we can reach to the stuck up people with relief medicines and first aid. Even we can get information of such people who are in need of help,” they said. The drone could be controlled by remote control, and operated with the help of mobile phone or laptop, they said. A motor of 1000 KV has been installed in the drone, which can run the battery for 30 to 40 minutes with the speed of 70 meters per hour. This drone can carry up to 30 kg weight, and a first aid box is also installed with the drone, said Sumaya Bhutto.

She added that the drone would be able to deliver the aid to the affected people so named as air ambulance. “If we install more powerful drone motors, it could carry more weights,” said Sumaya.