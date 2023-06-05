Girl who came to Karachi from Saudi Arabia killed in firing incident

A teenage girl who had come from Saudi Arabia to spend vacations in Karachi was killed in a firing incident in Landhi’s Mansehra Colony on Sunday. According to police, the girl who was standing in the balcony of a house when a bullet hit her in her head. She died on the spot. Police claimed to have arrested the suspect and recovered the weapon used in the firing. The victim was identified as 13-year-old Arisha, daughter of Ghayas Ahmed. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said the suspect, Zubair, son of Zareen Khan, who was arrested on the spot, had asked a child to bring milk from a shop, but the child refused to do so.

SHO Farasat Shah said the suspect engaged in a quarrel with the child, which prompted the latter’s brothers to get involved in the argument. During the heated arguments, Zubair took out the weapon and opened fire in the air in anger. The girl standing in the balcony received the bullet. The SHO said police had seized a .30bore pistol, two magazines and seven rounds from the possession of the arrested man. The victim had come to Karachi with her family from Saudi Arabia a week ago to spend vacations. The SHO said that last year during the vacations, her family had come to Pakistan for spending vacations when the girl’s brother died in a road tragedy. The officer said the body had been handed over to the family and investigations were under way.