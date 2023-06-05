One-way traffic

Despite the reduction in prices of petroleum products and wheat, vendors have not reduced the rates of roti and transport fares, which is totally unfair. It is worth mentioning that when the price of any commodity goes up, our traders, vendors and retailers waste no time in raising their own prices, often without any approval from the relevant ministry, but display none of the same urgency when rates go down.
The government needs to do more to ensure that consumers are being charged fair prices and that the benefits of reduced commodity prices are passed on to the consumer.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
