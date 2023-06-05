Pakistan Literature Festival: Safi’s book ‘Aur Tabdeeli Galay Par Gayi’ launched

MUZAFFARBAD: Famous journalist and Geo TV’s anchor Saleem Safi’s latest book “Aur Tabdeeli Galay Par Gayi” was launched on the second day of Pakistan Literature Festival, Kashmir chapter, here on Sunday.

Senior journalists Hamid Mir, Mazhar Abbas, Wusatullah Khan, Asma Shirazi, Fawad Hasan Fawad and Muhammad Ahmad Shah were among the panelists. “The people of this country were its stakeholders, but they are no longer the same. The government and the state have the concept of protecting the lives and property of their citizens, but the society has become so polluted that it is not visible how much the people’s lives and property are being protected,” Arts Council President Shah said.Fawad said that Safi had written the real time history. “We also saw the period of Ziaul Haq when Bhutto was hanged and the history was written according to the former’s will,” he said.

He said: “Safi has written the history which is not permitted at the moment. However, the arrangement that has been made after the “change” is more dangerous. There is a need to wake up the political parties who repeatedly become part of this game.”Senior journalist Hamid Mir said that Salim Safi deserves congratulations for publishing many books on the same issue, adding that his columns are history. “The story of black magic has not been written in the book. It is possible that it will be included in the next book,” he said. He said Safi has been criticising Imran Khan from the beginning and has stood by it, adding that there has been interference in politics behind the change of 2018 and 2022, which should be stopped. “If wrong things happened during Imran Khan’s time, they are still happening today.”

Senior journalist and analyst Mazhar Abbas said that Safi himself is a change in Pakistan’s journalism who has a very soft tone, adding that the project of the establishment has been going on for the last 75 years, while the youth did not know that this was a change of the establishment.He said the biggest change in the politics of Pakistan was in 2006, in which the ‘Charter of Democracy’ was passed, adding that nothing has changed in the project of 2018 and 2023 except for the faces. “I ask the PTI to read these three books and see where the mistake was made.” Journalist Wusatullah Khan said that he had not read the book but he had read the column, adding that Safi’s networking was very good and his information was accurate. “One cannot recognise from his writings that Urdu is his second language.”

Journalist and anchor Asma Shirazi said that the next book of Salim Safi will also emerge soon. “What has happened in our country, we are just wandering and don’t know anything.” Meanwhile, Saleem Safi said that from the beginning, there was an opinion that Imran Khan was an invention of the establishment. “I cannot express it openly. However, I have tried to comment on the situation,” he added.