May 9 protests: 6 Education Department employees sacked in Mardan

MARDAN: The Education Department has suspended six employees for being charged in a first information report (FIR) registered against the PTI workers for damaging government and private property on May 9.Sources added that the department officials suspended five primary schoolteachers including PST Muhammad Ismail of Government Primary School, Khan Mian Kalay Dagi, PST Wakil Khan of GPS Shah Kalay, Amir Hamza of Government Primary School Baru Kaly Shahbazgarhi, CT Tariq Shah of GHS Sikandari, PST Shakeel Ahmed of GPS Tawas Tariqabad and Chowkidar Sher Shah of Government High School, Hadi Kalay Takhtbhai.

The sources added that these government employees were reportedly affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.ss PTI’s former provincial minister Atif Khan and other lawmakers have recruited several PTI workers in different departments in Mardan district during their government.

These government employees were used to participating in the PTI sit-ins and protests. Later on, several employees of Mardan district also reached Zaman Park in the month of Ramazan to protect their leader Imran Khan from the arrest.