Painting contest held

Rawalpindi:‘Rise for Freedom - One Billion Rising Theme Song (Urdu Version) & Poster Competition,’ was organised under the supervision of Vice Chancellor FJWU Dr. Saima Hamid, by the Women Research and Resource Centre of FJWU in collaboration with FJWU Cultural Society, One Billion Rising, and Rozan. The event took place in the New Auditorium within the university premises. One Billion Rising, the largest global movement to end gender-based violence, joined hands with FJWU to raise awareness about their objectives through a thrilling poster competition and a captivating performance of the Urdu version of the One Billion Rising theme song. Cash prizes were awarded to the deserving winners of the first three positions, recognizing their exceptional artistic talent and alignment with the event's message.
