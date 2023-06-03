JI’s game over after Naeem’s meeting with Imran: Wahab

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday berated Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman for meeting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. Alleging that the PTI chairman worked against the interests of Pakistan, Wahab said the JI leader under his greed for power chose to meet someone who was an ally of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking to media persons, the law adviser remarked that the JI’s game for clinching the post of the Karachi mayor was over after the recent meeting between Rehman and Khan. Wahab, who also serves as the spokesman for the Sindh government, said he did not see the JI candidate securing the desired strength in the City Council to win the mayoral poll.He recalled that the JI had previously vehemently rejected the results of the last census held in Karachi. He said the Karachi JI chief had gone to meet and win over such a person who had previously approved the controversial census results.The law adviser told media persons that the JI leader went to meet a person who was involved in attacking national agencies. He said the people of Karachi would not accept such hypocrisy on the part of the JI leader. To a question, he expressed concern over famous lawyer Jibran Nasir going missing in Karachi. He said an FIR had been registered in the case of Nasir’s abduction.