Pakistan not to participate in Asian Individual Squash

KARACHI: Pakistan is not participating in the 22nd Asian Individual Squash Championships that is scheduled in Hong Kong, China, from June 6-10. Asian Squash Federation has released the draws of the event on Thursday and it does not have any entry from Pakistan out of 40 entries from Asia. “Yes, we are not participating in this championship. We will participate in the Junior edition of this event in August,” said a source associated with Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) when contacted.

The source added that they are currently focusing on junior players and therefore they would participate in under-15, under-17, and under-19 categories. Pakistan hosted the 21st edition of this Asian Individual championship in Islamabad in December 2021 which was won by Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yow. This decision of not participating has disappointed national players. “This is not a good decision to skip this important championship,” said one of the top players while talking to ‘The News’. He added that Pakistan should have representation in such big events to continue with its strong legacy and history in the world of squash at both Asian and world level.