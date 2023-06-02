Election bugle to be sounded when Nawaz lands in Pakistan: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Atta Tarar said that elections in the country would be announced as soon as Nawaz Sharif lands back in Pakistan.

“Nawaz was punished for crimes he did not commit,” Tarar said in a press conference on Thursday. He added that despite facing ‘injustice’, Nawaz had not filed cases against anyone. He also target PTI Chairman Imran Khan, alleging that he had personally overseen plans for military installations to be attacked on May 9 and had issued clear instructions to the effect. Tarar also said that a ‘campaign of lies’ had been launched by the PTI to cover up their involvement in the incidents.

He said that the PTI chief had himself tweeted fake videos of clashes between protesters and police, which were actually from the US, but were presented as the Kashmir Highway. He said that the leaked audios of Murad Saeed and Shehryar Afridi had proven that PTI had planned the events of May 9 in advance.

Tarar said that Imran Khan had initially maintained that no people from his party were involved, but when the presence of PTI workers was proven, Imran had changed his version and said that a reaction was inevitable.