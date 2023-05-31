ATC declares search warrants for Imran’s residence ineffective

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday declared police search warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence ineffective. Earlier, the court had reserved its judgement in this matter. The PTI chief had moved the court, making the state, commissioner of Lahore, DIG operations Lahore, SSP operations Lahore and others respondents. In the plea, the PTI chief claimed law-enforcement personnel secured the warrants with “malicious intent”. “It is most respectfully prayed that the search warrants relating to the petitioner’s house situated at Zaman Park, Lahore, may kindly be set aside because of being illegal,” he said in the plea.

The Lahore commissioner and the DC, and other officials appeared before the court. The judge inquired why the officials visited Imran’s residence, to which the commissioner responded that they had not yet implemented the search warrants. The court, after hearing the parties, declared the search warrants ineffective.