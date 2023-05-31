 
close
Wednesday May 31, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Plastic plague

May 31, 2023

It is high time we acknowledge the severity of plastic pollution and take action to curb its devastating consequences. Plastic pollution poses a significant threat to our environment, wildlife and our own well-being. Reducing plastic pollution requires a collective effort from all segments of society.

Governments should enact policies that discourage plastic consumption, industries should prioritize sustainable practices and individuals should make conscious choices in their daily lives.

Areeba Imran

Lahore