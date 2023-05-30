CPEC to usher in new era of uplift, says CS

PESHAWAR: The economic plan that China has launched as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will usher in a new era of economic development in the country, said a senior official. “The CPEC will stabilize our economy. The government is making every effort to speed up the work on it so that its fruits reach the people as soon as possible,” said KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry.
He made these comments while speaking at a ceremony in the China Window, a Chinese Cultural and Information Center in Peshawar, said a press release.The function was arranged in connection with the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China
The chief secretary cut a cake of Pakistan-China friendship’s 72nd anniversary.He said over seven decades of ties had brought the people of the two countries closer to each other and the bond of friendship had become stronger.
The chief secretary said China has always supported Pakistan through difficult times.Earlier, he visited various galleries of China Window, signed the friendship wall and recorded his comments in the guests book.
KARACHI: The central bank’s governor on Monday said the conversion of public debt into Shariah-compliant instruments...
GHALLANAI: The Anti-leishmania fumigation is going to begin in the remote areas of Parang Ghaar tehsil in Mohmand...
LAHORE: The Lahore College for Women University took a significant step towards embracing digital education and...
PESHAWAR: Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Affairs...
PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders of instigating...
LAHORE: Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that the government is taking all possible measures to provide...