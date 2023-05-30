CPEC to usher in new era of uplift, says CS

PESHAWAR: The economic plan that China has launched as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will usher in a new era of economic development in the country, said a senior official. “The CPEC will stabilize our economy. The government is making every effort to speed up the work on it so that its fruits reach the people as soon as possible,” said KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry.

He made these comments while speaking at a ceremony in the China Window, a Chinese Cultural and Information Center in Peshawar, said a press release.The function was arranged in connection with the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China

The chief secretary cut a cake of Pakistan-China friendship’s 72nd anniversary.He said over seven decades of ties had brought the people of the two countries closer to each other and the bond of friendship had become stronger.

The chief secretary said China has always supported Pakistan through difficult times.Earlier, he visited various galleries of China Window, signed the friendship wall and recorded his comments in the guests book.