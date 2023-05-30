CTPL sets up 128 enforcement pickets

LAHORE:City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) has set up at least 128 enforcement pickets to check traffic rules violation and control of road traffic accidents. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mustansir Feroz on Monday said that the enforcement pickets have been set up so that it is ensured the motorcyclists followed Lane, Line, Stop Line and use of helmet. He added that more than 36,000 road traffic accidents were reported in which motorcyclists were involved in at least 27,000 road traffic accidents. He added that overspeeding, one way and lane violations are a major reason behind the accidents. Over 66,000 fine tickets have been issued over Lane Line violation and 40,000 over one way violation and 16,654 vehicles for overspeeding. He promised to take steps for reducing road traffic accidents in the provincial capital through strict enforcement.