CH&UCHS inquiry into infant’s death: Child died of natural causes, not burns, says report

LAHORE:The inquiry report of Children’s Hospital and University of Child Health Sciences (CH&UCHS), Lahore, released on Sunday, declared that the death of a baby girl was due to natural causes rather than purported burning due to excessive heat.

A four-member inquiry committee headed by Prof Dr Javed Iqbal, Professor of Paediatric Medicine, CH&UCHS, Lahore, and comprising Dr Farah Haroon, Associate Professor/HOD of Neonataology, Dr Muhammad Aquib, DMS (E), and Engr Shujaat Ali, Biomedical Engineer, declared upon completion of inquiry that “the cause of death in this baby was late onset sepsis with purpura fulminans leading to multi-organ failure”.

Earlier, it was reported in the media that the daughter of Kiran, (MR CH 232191527) five days of age, has allegedly been scorched to death due to excessive heat of warmer. The questions are also raised over no mention of the status of the second child patient, who had also suffered burns, in the inquiry report. On the day of incident on Saturday, the Children's Hospital administration had admitted that two children had suffered burns.

The inquiry report says that the probe committee visited the hospital immediately and found that D/0 Kiran MR No. CH 232191527, five days of life baby girl, had been presented in neonatal emergency with complaints of loose motion and respiratory distress for two days. On examination, baby was sick with hypothermic skin mottling, lethargic cyanosed jaundiced with SPO2 of 80pc%.

The baby was immediately admitted; intravenous line secured; oxygen inhalation administered; and antibiotics, IV fluids were given according to protocol. The baby was shifted to NNU-HDU for further management. The baby was put under photo-therm to manage hypothermia and hyperbilirubinemia at 2:30PM. At 7PM, the baby developed gasping respiration along with deep blue black discoloration of skin involving face, trunk, lower limbs and severe bradycardia. The baby was immediately intubated and put on mechanical ventilation along with inotropes.

“The critical condition of baby was explained to parents,” the report said. The baby collapsed again; immediately resuscitated but baby could not revive and declared to be dead at 11:25PM. ‘The cause of death in this baby was late onset sepsis with purpura fulminans leading to multi-organ failure,” the report declared.

Meanwhile, reports also says, the Head of Neonatology Department and Bio-Medical Engineer visited the incident site and checked the functionality of the warmer including the working of thermal sensor, which were working properly.

The investigation report has been sent to the chief minister and the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education. Earlier, caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Children’s Hospital owing to the death of a female infant due to overheating of an incubator in the nursery of the hospital. Mohsin Naqvi inspected the site and sought details from the doctors about the incident.

Secretary Health and senior doctors accompanied him. Mohsin Naqvi inquired about the well-being of other children admitted in the nursery and issued necessary directions with regard to properly looking after the children. The CM expressed his deep grief over the death of the infant and directed to follow 100% medical protocol in the nursery. He asserted that not even a minor negligence would be tolerated with regard to looking after the infant children.

Mohsin Naqvi visited other wards and reviewed facilities being provided for the treatment of the children over there. On one bed, two-three children were being treated. Caretaker CM directed the hospital administration to keep one bed for one child for providing them treatment.

Mohsin Naqvi while taking stern notice of the death of the infant has constituted a four-member inquiry committee in this regard.Caretaker CM directed to provide best treatment facilities to the burnt children.

Mohsin Naqvi asserted that zero-tolerance would be shown on any further incident and an indiscriminate action would be taken against those for committing negligence. Mohsin Naqvi outlined that strict punishment would be given according to the law after finding out the staff responsible for committing negligence.