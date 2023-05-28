Army take lead in golf event

LAHORE: Army reached a strong position to secure the gold medal in the Team Event of the National Games Golf competition in Quetta on Saturday. Army, consisting of M Arsalan, Noman Ilyas, Shahzaib Jahan, and M. Shoaib, have an aggregate score of 646 after three rounds.

WAPDA have an aggregate score of 659. This means that going into the final round on Sunday, Army hold a thirteen-stroke lead over WAPDA. WAPDA comprise Salman Jehangir, Hussain Hamid, Nouman Asghar, and Danish Javed, who played a round of 72 on the third day.

Pakistan Air Force currently hold the third position with a three-round aggregate score of 675, featuring Usama Nadeem, Muslim Abbas, Daniyal Jehangir, and Damil Ataullah, who played a memorable round of gross 69 on Saturday.

Police are at 683, Punjab 696, Navy 714, and Balochistan 725.

In the individual race for top positions, Shahzaib Jahan and Salman Jehangir are tied at a score of 216. Nouman Ilyas follows closely at 217, while Hussain Hamid and M Arsalan are at 218. Irtiza Hussain is slightly behind at 222, and Asif Khan stands at 223.

In the ladies category, Army have surpassed Pakistan Air Force to claim the top position. Parkha Ijaz and Rimsha Ijaz displayed excellent skills to lead Army to a score of 303. Air Force, consisting of Humna Amjad and Suneya Osama, hold the second position with a score of 308.

WAPDA, represented by Ana James Gill and Zaib un Nisa, are placed third with a score of 335.