Accountability process to be expedited: Irfan Qadir

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to accelerate the process of accountability. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Irfan Qadir, who has assumed office at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), sought a detailed report on accountability cases stalled due to lacunas.

Qadir, who has been given the status of federal minister, called a meeting of heads of government agencies dealing with accountability early next week. Sources told The News here Friday that the SAPM expressed the resolve of the government of zero tolerance for corruption and corrupt practices. He made it clear that corruption was being targeted now on a war-footing.

The pendency list of cases is being compiled and authorities concerned have been directed to explain reasons for undue delay in the cases. The government will make the list of cases public in a couple of weeks.

Qadir, who has expressed his satisfaction with the National Accountability Bureau, has directed authorities concerned to provide required assistance to the NAB for accountability.