JI asks govt to give maximum relief to masses in budget

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq on Friday asked the coalition Government to announce considerable relief for the masses in the upcoming budget for fiscal 2023-24.

Talking to newsmen here, the JI leader said that the leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) staged a long march against price hikes but in the last year of their tenure, the prices of essential commodities have shoot up by 100 per cent.

Sirajul Haq also reminded Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his coalition partners of their claims of ending electricity load-shedding and arresting inflation but now they do not talk about unprecedented price hikes in the country.

JI central Naib Ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam, Islamabad Ameer Nasarullah Randhawa and traders leader Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry were also present on the occasion.

The JI leader asked the coalition Government to announce the end of the interest-based economic system and reduction in prices of essential commodities and petroleum products and tariffs on electricity and gas.

He also came harsh on the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) saying that the PTI regime in the name of real change, played havoc with the country’s economy.

Sirajul Haq made it clear that JI had nothing to do with the politics of PDM, PTI and PPP which was based on serving the vested interests. “I invite workers of all these political parties to support JI for real change in the country,” he said.

Earlier, Sirajul Haq also held a meeting with All Parties Hurriyat Conference Kashmiri leaders including Mahmood Sagar, Ghulam Muhammad Safi and JI Azad Jammu and Kashmir ameer Dr Khalid Mahmood and others.

He asked the Pakistan Government to convene a session of OIC in Islamabad in response to India’s controversial act of holding the G-20 conference in Srinagar. He said that JI would continue raising its voice for the Kashmir cause at every forum.