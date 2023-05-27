 
Saturday May 27, 2023
Malaria rising

May 27, 2023

This refers to the article ‘Malaria in Jati’ (May 20, 2023).by Kausar Abbas. This is not an isolated problem, the incidence of malaria is rising throughout the country. The government must take serious action to lower malaria infections and put Pakistan back on the path to becoming a malaria-free country.

Hamraz Naseer

Awaran