The Banda Bridge: A gateway to progress in Miranshah

MIRANSHAH: The long-awaited day has arrived as the Banda Bridge proudly stretches across the majestic Tochi River, heralding a new era of connectivity and prosperity for the residents of Miranshah.

At an inauguration ceremony graced by the presence of General Officer Commanding 7th Division Major General Naeem Akhtar, the bridge stands tall as a testament to the power of unity, progress, and the unwavering spirit of the people. Costing 346 million rupees, the Banda Bridge emerges as more than just a symbol of architectural brilliance, it is a lifeline that bridges the gap between aspirations and reality.

The 15 villages that were once isolated by the vastness of the Tochi River, now find themselves seamlessly connected to the bustling heart of Miranshah, reducing travel time from a daunting two hours to a mere 10 minutes.

This achievement not only eases the burden of transportation but also paves the way for a more vibrant and interconnected community.Embracing its newfound role as a recreational spot, the Banda Bridge invites all to partake in the scenic beauty that Miranshah has to offer.

The inauguration was a celebration, uniting tribal elders, civilians, and esteemed civil and military officials.Their enthusiasm and support have propelled this monumental project to fruition.As we witness the dawning of a new chapter in Miranshah’s history, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the resilient people of Miranshah, whose unwavering determination has paved the way for this remarkable milestone.