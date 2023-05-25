4 martyred in N Waziristan suicide blast

Pakistan Army commandos depart in their vehicles in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on September 13, 2021. — AFP

RAWALPINDI/PESHAWAR/MIRANSHAH: Two soldiers of Pakistan Army, a police constable and a civilian were martyred in a suicide attack in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a vehicle borne suicide bomber when intercepted by security personnel, exploded himself in general area Datta Khel. Resultantly, Naik Said Ullah Shah (age 33 years, resident of Charsadda) and Sepoy Jawad Khan (age 31 years, resident of District Haripur) of Pakistan Army, Police Constable Hakeem Jan (resident of North Waziristan District) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department and an innocent civilian embraced Shahadat.

The suicide bomber intended to target a public gathering but swift response by the security forces personnel prevented a major catastrophe as the soldiers immediately intercepted the suicide bomber vehicle on suspicion, sacrificing their lives to save numerous innocent lives. Security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent citizens further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner of the tribal district and police told media persons that the suicide attack took place during routine checking. The DC said bodies and the injured had been shifted to Miranshah hospital while security forces had cordoned off the area to collect evidence. Prior to the successful operations conducted by the armed forces, North Waziristan was known as a stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group.

District Police Officer Salim Riaz said that it was a suicide blast, which left two soldiers, a policeman and civilian martyred. Another soldier and a constable sustained serious injuries in the blast, he added.

The official said that the suicide bomber triggered the blast when the police stopped him for checking. As a result, two personnel of security forces, police constable and a civilian embraced martyrdom on the spot while a soldier, Manzoor, and a cop Shakir sustained serious injuries. The condition of Havaldar Manzoor was stated to be critical. Some reports said that a number of civilians were also injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a security forces’ check post in North Waziristan, which resulted in tragic loss of lives and left several others injured.

In a statement issued here, he paid tributes to martyred security personnel, acknowledging their ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. “The martyrdom of our brave security forces is an irreparable loss for the nation. Their courage and dedication to protecting our homeland will always be remembered,” he added.

He also extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those embraced martyrdom in the terrorist attack. Promising swift action against the perpetrators, the minister assured that no stone would be left unturned in bringing the terrorists to justice. “We will take full account of each martyrdom caused by the terrorists,” he declared, emphasising the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the citizens.

Expressing optimism, Sanaullah said “Insha Allah, the terrorists responsible for this heinous act will meet their end very soon. Our security forces are tirelessly working to apprehend them and put an end to their nefarious activities.”

The minister extended his prayers for patience and strength to the families of the martyrs and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

