‘97pc target of anti-polio drive achieved in Rawalpindi’

Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema has said that during the ongoing anti-polio drive in Rawalpindi district has achieved a 97 per cent target to administer anti-polio drops to children under the age of five while the remaining 2 per cent target would be achieved during two days left in the seven-day campaign.



He expressed these views while talking to newsmen after reviewing the progress of anti-polio teams here on Saturday.

Officials of local administration and health authorities were also present on this occasion.

Cheema, on this occasion, has informed that health authorities have set the target to administer anti-polio drops to as many as 1015262 children under the age of five in the district.

It was further informed that to achieve the target, as many as 4,199 teams were constituted across the district in which 3,680 are mobile, 327 are fixed and 192 are transit teams.

It was informed that to monitor and ensure the coverage, as many as 245 Union council monitoring officials and 866 area in charge as appointed so that no child under the age of 5 left unattended from administrating drops.

Responding a question, Cheema has said that in Taxila, so far, 99 per cent target achieved in which 136,110 children were administered anti polio drops, in tehsil Kotli Sattain also 99 per cent target achieved in which 22,240 children were vaccinated, in tehsil Gujjar Khan, also 99 per cent target achieved so far in which 125,349 children were administered anti polio drops, in tehsil Murree, 95 per cent target achieved so far in which 45,100 children were administered anti polio drops, in tehsil Kallar Syedian 100 per cent target achieved so far in which 40,920 children were administered anti polio drops, in tehsil Kahuta, also 100 per cent target achieved so far in which 39,349 children were administered anti polio drops, in tehsil Rawalpindi rural, 97 per cent target achieved so far in which 248,969 children were administered anti polio drops, in tehsil Rawalpindi Cantt, 96 per cent target achieved so far.