MQM-P takes up Shah Faisal Colony’s water woes with KWSB

A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) met officials of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) on Friday at the KWSB head office to discuss the water supply and sanitation challenges being faced by the residents of Karachi.
During the meeting, the MQM-P delegation raised concerns regarding chronic water and sanitation issues specifically in Shah Faisal Colony located in District Korangi.
They highlighted the urgent need for effective measures to address these problems and ensure improved water supply and sanitation facilities for the residents.
