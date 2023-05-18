PTI rejects ECP’s notification for LG representatives’ oath-taking

The Karachi chapter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan’s notification regarding oath-taking by the elected local government representatives.

The party said in a statement on Wednesday that at the behest of the Sindh government, the ECP had issued a notification of oath-taking by the elected candidates. “The PTI rejects the notification issued by the ECP.”

At present, elected PTI chairmen and vice chairmen are being arrested and several of them are missing, they said, adding that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wants to elect its mayor by harassing elected local government members belonging to the PTI.

The statement reads that behind the crackdown against PTI local body members is an organised conspiracy. “Everyone is well aware that the PPP has no match in blackmailing. PTI Karachi demands an extension of the oath-taking date from the Election Commission until the situation improves. Otherwise, the party will approach the court against the Election Commission’s notification.”

Earlier, the ECP issued various notifications, in which the date of the oath-taking by elected members has been decided to be May 22, 2023. Apart from this, a notification of oath-taking officers has also been issued. A notification for the appointment of district returning officers, returning officers and assistant returning officers and the election schedule has also been issued for elections to the reserved seats.