POL products’ prices cut by up to Rs30

An employer of a petrol pump fills the fuel tank of a bike in Karachi, on March 17, 2023. — The News

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led federal government Monday announced decreasing the price of petrol by Rs12 per litre to Rs270 per litre after a fall in the international oil rate. The rates will come into effect at 12 am tonight and remain in place for the next fortnight, Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar said during a televised address.

The rates of petroleum products (POL) have been slashed by up to RS30 per litre, as the government “tries to give relief to the masses during every fortnightly review”, the minister said.

The finance minister appealed to the transporters to provide “fair” relief to the masses in light of the price reduction as the POL products rate affects a host of other commodities.

The appeal came as the cash-strapped nation faces runaway inflation, which remains at a historic high of 36.4% — the fastest in South Asia, even leaving behind the defaulted nation of Sri Lanka.

“In view of the declining price trend of petroleum products in the international market, Government has decided to reduce the existing prices of petroleum products in order to pass on the benefits [...] and provide maximum relief to the masses,” the Finance Division said in a statement later.