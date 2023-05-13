PTI asks police to arrest PPP workers holding rally when Section 144 is in place

On the one hand, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led provincial government has imposed the Section 144, but on the other hand, the party has announced holding a rally in Karachi.

Karachi Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Aftab Siddiqui said this in a statement issued on Friday. He said the PPP wanted to organise a circus on streets.

The PPP had maintained its traditional stubbornness with the PTI, he said, adding that the provincial police acted like a slave of the ruling party and it would provide security to its rally on the orders of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He termed holding a rally when the Section 144 was in place an example of clear hypocrisy. The law must be equal for all, he added. He asked if PTI workers and leaders could not hold protest rallies after the implementation of the Section 144, how and why PPP workers and leaders were going to do the same.

The PTI leader asked the Sindh inspector general of police and his subordinates to respect their uniform. He said the police should arrest the PPP leaders and workers organising and attending the rally when the Section 144 was in place.

Meanwhile, PTI Parliamentary Leader in the Sindh Assembly Khurrim Sher Zaman in a statement said that the Sindh police were raiding the houses of PTI workers on the order of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

He said that during the last three days, four of his employees and his brother were detained by the police from his house. He alleged that the police also took away a valuable car from his house.

Zaman said the police had not yet revealed the whereabouts of his detained brother and employees. He accused the police of harassing his family members. The PTI leader said the Sindh CM was directly involved in the arrests of PTI workers, leaders and their loved ones. If the detained persons were harmed, the PTI would hold the CM responsible, he added.