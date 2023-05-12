NCHR campaign leads to release of 199 Indian fishermen

Islamabad:A campaign led by the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), in collaboration with Legal Aid Society, has resulted in the Pakistan government’s decision to repatriate, in the first instance, 199 Indian fishermen from Pakistani prisons on Thursday.

In a notification, issued by the Home Department, Government of Sindh on May 4, 2023, Pakistan government had ordered the repatriation of 199 Indian fishermen, whose national status had been confirmed by the Indian government.

In compliance to the order, the Malir Jail commenced the arrangements for the release and shifting of the prisoners. Member of the National Commission of Human Rights Sindh, Anis Haroon was present at the jail to oversee the arrangements and spoke to many of the jubilant returnees. It was a moment of joy and relief for the Indian fishermen who had been incarcerated for years simply because they had accidently crossed the maritime border. As they gathered their belongings, the fishermen spoke in anticipation about meeting their loved ones; parents and children.

The decision to release the fishermen is a goodwill gesture by the Government of Pakistan, especially since it also plans to release a second batch of 200 Indian in June fishermen and the last batch of 100 prisoners in July this year. In a media statement, Chairperson NCHR Rabiya Javeri Agha welcomed the decision and has appreciated the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their effort on this crucial human rights issue. “This is a moment of relief and joy for the prisoners and their families. We thank the Government of Pakistan, the LAS, Haya Zahid and the Fishermen forums for all their support in this deeply heart wrenching issue. We hope that the Indian Government will reciprocate and that the mechanism for mutual release of fishermen is streamlined and made efficacious” said Chairperson NCHR Rabiya Javeri Agha.