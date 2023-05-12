SPLA flays removal of Prof Tanveer Hasan Rizvi as Delhi Science College principal

The Sindh government has removed Prof Tanveer Hasan Rizvi from the post of principal of the Delhi Science College, one of the premier colleges of Karachi.

The BS-19 grade science professor has been replaced by Prof Salahuddin Sani of BS-20, who is a professor of arts. Prof Salahuddin has been appointed to this top slot just one day prior to his superannuation.

Dr Sohail Rajput, chief secretary of Sindh, has issued a formal notification of this change. He declined to answer the question sent to him by this scribe. Prof Munawar Abbas, president of the Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association, has condemned the removal of Prof Tanveer Hassan Rizvi from the post of the principal.

In his statement, he has said that it is worth lamenting that “a gentleman professor of good repute” is being replaced by a person who is retiring after just one day, which is the strangest step taken by higher-ups.

He said that this move by the Sindh government is beyond comprehension and an attempt to destroy the norms and traditions. Meanwhile, despite the lapse of 12 days, a notification to appoint Prof Zameer Khoso as principal of Government College of Commerce and Economics No. 1 has not been issued yet.

Ahmed Bux Narejo, secretary of the College Education Department, had sent a summary to the chief secretary Sindh on April 28 for the appointment of Prof Khoso vice Prof Syed Sarwar Shah, who is attaining superannuation in coming weeks, but so far nothing has been done in this regard.