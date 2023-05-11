Governor phones Lahore corps commander, inquires about his family’s welfare

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Wednesday telephoned the Corps Commander, Lahore, Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani.
The Governor Punjab inquired about his and his family’s welfare. He said that the mob by attacking the Jinnah House not only damaged an important national asset related to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah but also tainted our values and high traditions.
He expressed the hope that this situation of anarchy would end soon.
