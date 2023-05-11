 
close
Thursday May 11, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Governor phones Lahore corps commander, inquires about his family’s welfare

The corps commander was attacked and vandalised after PTI chief Imran Khan's arrest

By Our Correspondent
May 11, 2023
Baligh-ur-Rehman. —Twitter/BalighUrRehman_
Baligh-ur-Rehman. —Twitter/BalighUrRehman_

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Wednesday telephoned the Corps Commander, Lahore, Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani.

The Governor Punjab inquired about his and his family’s welfare. He said that the mob by attacking the Jinnah House not only damaged an important national asset related to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah but also tainted our values and high traditions.

He expressed the hope that this situation of anarchy would end soon.