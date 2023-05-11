Murad inaugurates Ethiopian Airlines operation at old terminal

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Ethiopian Airlines has resumed its Karachi operation after a lapse of four decades, opening new vistas of trade and commerce, investment, and tourism between Pakistan and African countries.
This he said on Tuesday while talking to media after receiving the inaugural flight of Ethiopian Airlines, which land at the old terminal of the Karachi airport with 110 passengers, including three Ethiopian state ministers in the wee hours of Tuesday.
The CM was accompanied by provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Jam Ikram and Syed Nasir Shah and Adviser Murtaza Wahab.
Shah received Ethiopian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Mesganu Arga, Minster for Technology Fozia Amin and Minister for Commerce Kassahun Gofe and their senior officers. The Ambassador of Ethiopia, Jemal Beker Abdulla, was also present on the occasion. The chief minister told the media that it was a great breakthrough that Ethiopian Airlines had started its commercial operation in Karachi.
