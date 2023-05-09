Enrolment in GB govt schools up by 13pc

ISLAMABAD: A total of 26,266 students have been enrolled in public sector schools across Gilgit-Baltistan in just two months, which represents a 13 percent increase in enrollment compared to the entire previous year.

Official data shared with The News by Chief Secretary Mohyuddin Wani reveals that among all the districts of GB, Ghizer and Kharmang witnessed the highest enrollment of students this year.

In both of these districts, student enrollment in schools increased by over 22 percent compared with the previous year, according to the data. Talking to this correspondent, Mr. Mohyuddin Wani said: “This achievement is a testament to the government’s commitment to providing quality education to all students in GB. The government has been investing heavily in the education sector, providing technology facilities, focusing on improving infrastructure, hiring more qualified teachers, and introducing innovative teaching methods to enhance the learning experience.”

In 2022, Gilgit had enrolled a total of 29,222 students for the whole year. In just two months of the current year, the total number of enrolled students has increased to 33,031. In Ghizer, there were a total of 21374 students last year, which has increased to 26,180 this year, an increase of 22 percent.

In Hunza, there were 4,071 students enrolled in 2022. However, in the last two months, the number has increased to 4,523, showing an increase of 11 percent. In Nagar and Skardu, there were 8,413 and 35,923 students enrolled in 2022, respectively. However, now the number has increased to 8,715 and 39,728, respectively, in each of these districts, with an increase of four and 11 percent.

In Ghanche last year, there were a total of 22,801 students enrolled in all schools. Their number has increased by eight percent now to 24,573 in the last two months only. Likewise, in Shigar, a total of 16,802 students were going to school in 2022. Now, a total of 18,418 students are going to school. The enrollment has increased by 10 percent in the last two months.

In Kharmang, enrollment has increased by 22 percent in the past two months. The total number of enrolled students in this district is now 11,118.

In Diamar, students have been enrolled in both government and home schools, which are interlinked with each other. Nevertheless, here too, the enrollment of students has increased by 14 percent, from 40,812 in 2022 to 46,408 in the previous two months.

In Astore, there were 15,593 students and enrollment has increased to 17,707 now, showing an increase of 14 percent in total. Cumulatively, a total of 26,266 students were enrolled in GB in the past two months, which is 13 percent more than the entire previous year’s enrollment.