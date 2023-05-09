‘Free of cost treatment to be provided to thalassaemia patients’

Rawalpindi: Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir said that on May 8, World Thalassemia Day is celebrated to raise awareness about thalassemia worldwide, says a press release.

He said that the government will provide all medical facilities to thalassaemia patients. He said that the screening of thalassaemia children and all tests will be done free of cost next week and 100% treatment will be ensured along with vaccination of sick children. He said that donors should play their role to help children suffering from thalassemia.

He expressed these views while speaking as a special guest at the event organized by the Thalassaemia Welfare Society at Hanamarki, Swan Camp, GT Road, Rawalpindi regarding World Thalassaemia Day. President Thalassemia Society Major General (r) Sohaib, Lt General (r) Kamal Akbar, Brigadier (r) Syed Kamran, General (r) Masood Anwar, General (r) Parvez, Major General (r) Safwan Majid, Professor Abdul Qayyum, Dr. Lubna Zafar, CMO Dr. Zahra, Dr. Shahzad, Dr. Naima, Thalassaemia affected people and their family members participated in the ceremony.

Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the purpose of organizing this ceremony is to share the happiness of the people affected by thalassaemia and their families and to pay homage to their courage and independence.

He said that thalassaemia is a hereditary disease that is transmitted from parents to children. Due to lack of awareness about hereditary disease, the rate of spread of this disease is increasing, he added. He said that people must try their best to stop the increase in this disease and this is the only way win this war against this hereditary disease .

He said that those who are going to get married, they must do a small blood test for thalassaemia carrier scanning. If the couple is screened for thalassaemia before marriage, future generations can be saved from this disease. Children suffering from thalassaemia also presented songs and tableaus in the event.