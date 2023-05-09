Second blast near Sikh shrine in India

AMRITSAR, India: A second blast in 36 hours rocked the area around the Sikh holy site of the Golden Temple in India´s Amritsar city on Monday, police said.
Authorities said that one person was injured. The previous blast late Saturday night, which police said they were still investigating, also left at least one person wounded in the city, in the Sikh-majority northern state of Punjab.
Punjab´s director general of police said a terrorism angle had not been ruled out, and preliminary investigations suggested a crude device had been used. “Blast occurred when a thread was pulled accidentally by a passerby,” said Gaurav Yadav. “The container fell down and it went off.” The Golden Temple -- a gleaming edifice in a large artificial pond -- is revered by Sikhs the world over.
