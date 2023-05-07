Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman Memorial Society Labour Day seminar: Manual workers play big role in our lives, says governor

LAHORE: Hardworking people achieve breathtakingfeats with their day and night work. It is sad to note people working hard are neither paid reasonably nor recognised.Hardworking people make their country and cities beautiful by constructing buildings, roads and houses. The labourers work in the fields producing grains that guarantee our health. The workers play a fundamental role in the growth of industries.



These were the views expressed by the speakers at a seminar organised here by Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers) and Tehreek-e-Tameer-e-Pakistan on the eve of International Workers' Day.

The seminar was presided over by Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman. Provincial Minister for Housing Syed Azhar Ali Nasir and Provincial Minister for Health DrJavedAkram were the chief guests. Chief Executive Shez AssociatesShazeenaFazil, former Chairman PIAF MianAbuzar Shad and Sohail Akhtar Malik participated in the seminar asguest of honours. The opening speech was delivered by Aziz Ahmed Awan.

Among the speakers wereQayyumNizami, singer Jawad Ahmad, PPPleader QayyumNizami, Secretary/Chief Administrator in Auqaf& Religious Affairs DepartmentDr Tahir Raza Bukhari,ChairmanRoeyat-e-Hilal Committee and KhateebBadshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Kabeer Azad, Naveed Sheikh, Barrister Mubeen Rana, Secretary General Hydro Electric Union Syed Khurshid Ahmed, Syed Muhammad Mehdi, former MPA Shahid Butt and former MPA Shehla Butt.

The event was hosted by Senior Editor Wasif Nagy.

Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman said we should perform our duties sincerely. Workers should be respected not just for one day, but every day. “We should always remember the workers playing important role in our lives. A farmer works hard all the day inharsh weather. Recognise the importance of a worker;adopt modern technology as it makes work better and faster in less time and pay special attention to the labour laws”, the Governor said.

He said if there is no work force, problems will arise. “I would like to say use the positive abilities you have and respect each other with hope Pakistan will get more better than today. Don't cry and think about better future of your country”, the Governor advised.

Aziz Ahmed Awan said the government should take strict action against people spreading false rumours and those campaigning against the Army and sensitive institutions. “If Army is strong, the country will get stronger”,he observed, adding some people have been continuously propagating against our Army. Make such arrangements that speaking against the Army is not possible, he said.

Syed Ali Nasir said no country can develop without hard work of workers. May 1 gives us an opportunity to highlight the importance of labour. We should keep in mind the importance of this day while celebratingthe Labour Day, he said. He advised the peopleto observethe formulated rules. Otherwise, the violators will have to face the action, he said.

DrJavedAkram said this day is not only observed for contractors, but for all those working day and night for the progress of this country. “We cannot give them anything but respect”, he said.

Mian Abuzar Shad said the rights of workers cannot be guaranteed by observing a holiday or organising a programme on May 1. “There is a need that government provide them all the rights and take all possible steps for their welfare”, he remarked.

Shazeena Fazal said the economy of Pakistan is in a bad shape and workers need protection.“Labour laws should be enforced, and those working in the construction sector should be compensated for their hard work”, she suggested.

Jawad Ahmad said we should pay special attention to the rights of workers. In the past, government wages were paid on a tola basis, but now the rate of gold is high and salaries are very low. “The government should increase the salaries of the workers to help them live a bit comfortable life”, he urged.

Air Commodore Khalid Chishti said Pakistan could not make any progress during the last seventy years. “We have to make Pakistan a prosperous country, so that Pakistanis do not go to foreign countries for employment”, he pleaded.

Tahir Raza Bukhari said we have to end the caste system. “If we follow the model of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) system, our country can go to great heights again”, he believed.

QayyumNizami said thisday is being celebrated in memory of martyrs. We should never forget the rights of workers, he said. Abdul Kabir Azad said, “Carry forward the message of Almighty Allah and His Messenger”.